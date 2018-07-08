John Peterson, 29, likely retiring after BARELY missing out on status at Greenbrier

John Peterson’s PGA Tour career may’ve come to an end Sunday by fractions.

The 29-year-old has been playing on a major medical extension this season and has openly noted that if he did lose Tour status by the time his medical starts ran out, he planned to retire and go into real estate development.

Well, that clock may’ve struck midnight Sunday.

Peterson was competing at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier in the last event on his medical and made the cut on the number. That’s great, but he needed 55.355 FedEx Cup points to keep conditional status on the PGA Tour, a tally that equated to a finish somewhere in the 12-15 range or better.

It turns out, Peterson had some fight as he closed in 66 to finish the week at 9 under. That’s great and it looked like it might be enough to reach that conditional threshold.

But in the end, it was agonizingly short. Peterson ended the week in an eight-way tie for 13th, which, as the PGA Tour’s Rob Bolton noted, put him .585 FedEx Cup points short of securing conditional status.

Brutal.

Of course, with a back-up career lined up and clearly wanting to spend more time with his wife and son, Peterson can’t be completely devastated.

He did take to Twitter, though, to register his disappointment and also to seemingly clarify this does indeed mean the end of his Tour career.

If it is over, the former NCAA champ didn’t go down without a final battle, as his 68-66 finish showed.

In his PGA Tour career, Peterson posted a pair of top 10s in 91 events. His highest finish was a tie for fourth at the 2012 U.S. Open, which appeared at the time to be his coming out party as a young pro.

Peterson made over $2.1 million in his PGA Tour career.