What Kevin Na said after winning The Greenbier

Kevin Na captured A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier on Sunday for his first PGA Tour win in seven years.

He had six runner-up finishes on Tour since that last win, but he’s finally broken through again. Here’s what Na had to say in his post-win interview on CBS (besides the part where he got emotional as he spoke Korean):

On what this win means:

“It feels amazing. I mean, I see the record every time on TV, the most top 5s, most top 10s without a win since 2013 or – whatever it is, I’m always up there. I’ve been close so many times, failed so many times, and when I won (my first PGA Tour event), it took me eight years to win. And I said to everyone, ‘It’s not going to take eight years to win the second one.’ It took seven.”

On what this win does going forward:

“Obviously a big confidence boost, and it’s nice to get that second trophy. I saw the trophy when I walked on the tee every day and it’s a beautiful trophy and I thought about how good it would look at home.”

On what was the key to his victory Sunday:

“The most important thing today: I kept within myself, I never got ahead of myself – maybe 17 a little bit, but I was right there. Things were just happening. And for some reason, I felt like it was my day, maybe somebody up there looking out for me.”