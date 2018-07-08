Kevin Na breaks long win drought with 5-shot triumph at the Greenbrier

Here is a recap of Sunday’s final round at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier at The Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.:

WINNER: It’s been an agonizing process, but Kevin Na’s second PGA Tour win has arrived.

The 34-year-old has suffered through six runners-up on the PGA Tour since his first win on the circuit at the 2011 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, but now he’s first again.

Na birdied six of seven holes in the middle of his final round Sunday to go from one back to a five-shot lead. He didn’t relinquish control from there.

His lead never got lower than three after that, as he drained a 5-footer for par at the 14th to avoid seeing his lead fall to two. Two holes later, he buried a 9-footer for birdie to move his lead back up to five.

It was over at that point, but Na drilled a 16-footer for par at his penultimate hole just for good measure. In the end, it was a 6-under 64, a 19-under total and a five-shot win.

A marvelous performance, and how do you avoid another heartbreak? Leave no doubt.

Na did that thanks to that scorching birdie run, which saw him post three straight apiece from Nos. 4-6 and Nos. 8-10. He drained putts of 43, 33 and 24 feet for three of those birdies. He would bogey the par-4 11th, but it would prove to be the only blemish on his day.

Overall, this was a long time coming and a cathartic win. No more waiting for Na.

JUST MISSED: Kelly Kraft shared the 54-hole lead and closed in Even-par 70, but that’s not nearly enough on this gettable course. Still, it’s a solo second and he earns a spot into the Open Championship via the Open Qualifying Series (top four finishers at this event not already exempt as long as those players place in the top 12 and ties). Brandt Snedeker finishes in 64 to jump to a tie for third at 13 under. Jason Kokrak also comes in at 13 under. Both also earn spots into the Open Championship. The fourth and final spot for Carnoustie via this qualifying went to Austin Cook, who tied for fifth at 12 under. As Cook had the highest world ranking among those T-5, he won the tiebreaker for that last spot.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Na’s putter was not to be stopped most of the round. This beautiful birdie putt at No. 6 appeared to be the biggest catalyst…

QUOTABLE: “When I won (my first PGA Tour event), it took me eight years to win. And I said to everyone, ‘It’s not going to take eight years to win the second one.’ It took seven.” – Na, said with a laugh after his win

SHORT SHOTS: Harold Varner III and Sam Saunders must both be disappointed with their T-5s at 12 under. Varner, a 54-hole co-leader, made a double and three bogeys on his way to a closing 72. If he had posted a 71 or better, he would’ve earned an Open spot. Saunders would’ve qualified for Carnoustie with a 1-under 69 or better. He was right in position, too, until agonizing back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 16 and 17 pushed him to an Even-par 70 and one shot short. … 19-year-old Joaquin Niemann closes in 64 to tie for fifth and lock up full PGA Tour status. … Russell Henley closes in 63 to jump 38 spots to solo 10th at 11 under. … Bubba Watson places T-13 at 9 under. … A surprising final round from Xander Schauffele. The 2017 champ here closes in 75 to drop 18 spots to a tie for 21st. … Phil Mickelson posts a penalty-weakened 74 on Sunday to finish 1 under and T-65. … John Peterson may be heading into real estate. The 29-year-old has said he’ll retire from pro golf if he failed to retain his card after his medical extension ran out. Well, it has indeed run out, and a T-13 at 9 under appears to have him fractions of a FedEx Cup point short of keeping conditional status after the end of the medical. We’ll see what he does.