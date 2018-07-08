WATCH Kevin Na get emotional in interview after jump from speaking English to Korean

Kevin Na won A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on Sunday for his first PGA Tour win in seven years.
Na gave some great commentary to a CBS cameraman as he walked up to the 18th green and then some killer quotes to CBS’ Amanda Balionis in his post-round interview.
But we’re sorry, neither of those touch when – mid-interview with Balionis – the South Korean native asked if he could move to speaking Korean quickly for the supporters there.
What followed was this fantastic moment:
You don’t have to understand a single word, and that is still a tear-jerker.
Good stuff, Kevin. Whatever you said, we’re guessing all your supporters are very proud.
