WATCH Kevin Na get emotional in interview after jump from speaking English to Korean

Kevin Na won A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on Sunday for his first PGA Tour win in seven years.

Na gave some great commentary to a CBS cameraman as he walked up to the 18th green and then some killer quotes to CBS’ Amanda Balionis in his post-round interview.

But we’re sorry, neither of those touch when – mid-interview with Balionis – the South Korean native asked if he could move to speaking Korean quickly for the supporters there.

What followed was this fantastic moment:

You don’t have to understand a single word, and that is still a tear-jerker.

Good stuff, Kevin. Whatever you said, we’re guessing all your supporters are very proud.

