LPGA power rankings: July 9-15, 2018

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of July 9-15, 2018:
10. Sei Young Kim
Rip-roaring victory at Thornberry her third top-4 finish in seven starts.
9. Jin Young Ko
Rookie ranks third in scoring. Now boasts eight top 10s on the season.
8. Jessica Korda
Leads the tour in scoring at 69.55. Ranks top 8 in driv-ing distance, greens and putting.
7. Moriya Jutanugarn
Hit 18 greens in final round at Thornberry, where she tied for 35th.
6. Lexi Thompson
Returns to action at the Marathon. Hasn’t finished outside top 15 in last four starts.
5. Brooke Henderson
Ranks seventh in driving distance and birdies. Third in GIR.
4. So Yeon Ryu
Two weeks off for two-time major winner after near miss at KPMG.
3. Sung Hyun Park
Seemingly ran out of gas after major victory, miss-ing the cut in Wisconsin.
2. Inbee Park
Couple of weeks off from the LPGA for Park, who hasn’t contended since the spring.
1. Ariya Jutanugarn
Leads tour in putting, birdies, money and total events played. Gwk
