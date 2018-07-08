LPGA power rankings: July 9-15, 2018

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of July 9-15, 2018:

10. Sei Young Kim

Rip-roaring victory at Thornberry her third top-4 finish in seven starts.

9. Jin Young Ko

Rookie ranks third in scoring. Now boasts eight top 10s on the season.

8. Jessica Korda

Leads the tour in scoring at 69.55. Ranks top 8 in driv-ing distance, greens and putting.

7. Moriya Jutanugarn

Hit 18 greens in final round at Thornberry, where she tied for 35th.

6. Lexi Thompson

Returns to action at the Marathon. Hasn’t finished outside top 15 in last four starts.

5. Brooke Henderson

Ranks seventh in driving distance and birdies. Third in GIR.

4. So Yeon Ryu

Two weeks off for two-time major winner after near miss at KPMG.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Seemingly ran out of gas after major victory, miss-ing the cut in Wisconsin.

2. Inbee Park

Couple of weeks off from the LPGA for Park, who hasn’t contended since the spring.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Leads tour in putting, birdies, money and total events played. Gwk