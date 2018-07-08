PGA Tour power rankings: July 9-15

Here are exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour golfpower rankings for the week of July 9-15, 2018:
20. Brian Harman
T-56 at Greenbrier slowed his momentum after T-6 at Travelers, which was his eighth top-10 finish of the season.
19. Tony Finau
Tied for 21st at Greenbrier to move to 10th in FedEx Cup standings.
18. Jordan Spieth
Spent some time this past week working with instruc-tor Cameron McCormick at Trinity Forest in Dallas.
17. Paul Casey
Eight top-20s in last nine worldwide starts makes him a threat in two weeks at Carnoustie.
16. Tiger Woods
Preparing for his first British Open since he missed the cut at the 2015 Open at St. Andrews.
15. Webb Simpson
76-72 weekend performance and T-47 finish soured his opening 61 at Greenbrier.
14. Tommy Fleetwood
Took a much-needed week off this past week, though he’ll return this week at the Scottish Open.
13. Rickie Fowler
Has finished T-22 or better in six consecutive majors as he gears up for British Open at Scottish.
12. Henrik Stenson
Enters Scottish Open with seven finishes in a row of T-26 or better.
11. Bryson DeChambeau
Time to defend his John Deere Classic crown before hopping on the charter to Carnoustie.
10. Phil Mickelson
Shot 6 over on the weekend at tie for 65th at Green-brier and now heads to Scottish.
9. Rory McIlroy
Coming off T-28 at Irish Open and chasing third top-5 finish in a row at British Open this year.
8. Jon Rahm
Taking a week off in Europe following T-4 at Irish Open before he tees it up at Carnoustie.
7. Patrick Reed
European Tour’s Race To Dubai leader will play in Scot-land this week.
6. Brooks Koepka
Back-to-back U.S. Open champion already on a short list of favorites for Carnoustie.
5. Jason Day
Bounced back from U.S. Open missed cut with T-12 at Travelers. Next up: Carnoustie.
4. Bubba Watson
Closing 72 cost him top-10 finish at Greenbrier, but he still managed a T-13.
3. Justin Rose
Teeing it up in Scottish Open as he vies for third consecu-tive top-10 finish and seventh worldwide in 2018.
2. Justin Thomas
Celebrated the Fourth of July with Rickie and compa-ny as he rests up for British Open.
1. Dustin Johnson
World No. 1 will enter British Open with finishes of T-8, first and third, and having not played since U.S. Open. Gwk
Comments