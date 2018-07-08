PGA Tour power rankings: July 9-15

Here are exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour golfpower rankings for the week of July 9-15, 2018:

20. Brian Harman

T-56 at Greenbrier slowed his momentum after T-6 at Travelers, which was his eighth top-10 finish of the season.

19. Tony Finau

Tied for 21st at Greenbrier to move to 10th in FedEx Cup standings.

18. Jordan Spieth

Spent some time this past week working with instruc-tor Cameron McCormick at Trinity Forest in Dallas.

17. Paul Casey

Eight top-20s in last nine worldwide starts makes him a threat in two weeks at Carnoustie.

16. Tiger Woods

Preparing for his first British Open since he missed the cut at the 2015 Open at St. Andrews.

15. Webb Simpson

76-72 weekend performance and T-47 finish soured his opening 61 at Greenbrier.

14. Tommy Fleetwood

Took a much-needed week off this past week, though he’ll return this week at the Scottish Open.

13. Rickie Fowler

Has finished T-22 or better in six consecutive majors as he gears up for British Open at Scottish.

12. Henrik Stenson

Enters Scottish Open with seven finishes in a row of T-26 or better.

11. Bryson DeChambeau

Time to defend his John Deere Classic crown before hopping on the charter to Carnoustie.

10. Phil Mickelson

Shot 6 over on the weekend at tie for 65th at Green-brier and now heads to Scottish.

9. Rory McIlroy

Coming off T-28 at Irish Open and chasing third top-5 finish in a row at British Open this year.

8. Jon Rahm

Taking a week off in Europe following T-4 at Irish Open before he tees it up at Carnoustie.

7. Patrick Reed

European Tour’s Race To Dubai leader will play in Scot-land this week.

6. Brooks Koepka

Back-to-back U.S. Open champion already on a short list of favorites for Carnoustie.

5. Jason Day

Bounced back from U.S. Open missed cut with T-12 at Travelers. Next up: Carnoustie.

4. Bubba Watson

Closing 72 cost him top-10 finish at Greenbrier, but he still managed a T-13.

3. Justin Rose

Teeing it up in Scottish Open as he vies for third consecu-tive top-10 finish and seventh worldwide in 2018.

2. Justin Thomas

Celebrated the Fourth of July with Rickie and compa-ny as he rests up for British Open.

1. Dustin Johnson

World No. 1 will enter British Open with finishes of T-8, first and third, and having not played since U.S. Open. Gwk