Phil Mickelson penalized 2 shots at Greenbrier for improving line of play

Phil Mickelson is still not far removed from his shenanigans at Shinnecock, and he’s already received another penalty.

This one came during Sunday’s final round of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, and – unlike his bizarre U.S. Open episode – it appeared to be unintentional:

After consulting a rules official, Phil Mickelson assessed himself a 2-stroke penalty for improving his line of play (violation of Rule 13-2). pic.twitter.com/61GiY5ggaj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 8, 2018

That’s too bad, but obviously a penalty in a totally different realm than his intentionally hitting a moving ball at Shinnecock. We’re going to assume nobody will be calling for a Mickelson DQ on this one, as these types of mistakes even happen to the best.

It’s especially noteworthy that Lefty apparently called the penalty on himself.

With that penalty, Mickelson was given a double bogey rather than par on the hole. He went out in 3-over 37 in his final round and currently sits in a tie for 61st at 2 under.