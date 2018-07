Pro golf schedule: July 9-15

By: Jason Lusk | July 8, 2018 4:00 pm

PGA Tour

What: John Deere Classic

When: July 12-15

Where: TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

European Tour

What: Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

When: July 12-15

Where: Gullane Golf Club, East Lothian, Scotland

LPGA

What: Marathon Classic

When: July 12-15

Where: Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

PGA Tour Champions

What: Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

When: July 12-15

Where: Exmoor Country Club, Highland Park, Ill.

Web.com Tour

What: Utah Championship

When: July 12-15

Where: Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah