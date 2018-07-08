Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Scoreboard: July 2-8

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Scoreboard: July 2-8

Digital Edition

Scoreboard: July 2-8

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

PGA Tour

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

The Old White TPC, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

Winner: Kevin Na | Full results, earnings

European Tour

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Ballyliffin GC, Co. Donegal, Ireland

Winner: Russell Knox | Full results, earnings

LPGA

Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

Thornberry Creek at Oneida (Wis.)

Winner: Sei Young Kim | Full results

• • •

Other pro tours

• • •

Amateur

Arnold Palmer Cup

Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France

Winner: U.S. | Full results

• • •

Standings

• • •

Money leaders

• • •

Rankings

, , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home