Scoreboard: July 2-8

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:
PGA Tour
A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
The Old White TPC, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
Winner: Kevin Na | Full results, earnings
European Tour
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
Ballyliffin GC, Co. Donegal, Ireland
Winner: Russell Knox | Full results, earnings
LPGA
Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic
Thornberry Creek at Oneida (Wis.)
Winner: Sei Young Kim | Full results
• • •
Other pro tours
- Web.com Tour: Lecom Health Challenge
- Challenge Tour: Prague Golf Challenge
- Mackenzie Tour: Windsor Championship
- Japan Golf Tour: Shigeo Nagashima Invitational
- Asian Tour: Sarawak Championship
- Korean Tour: NS HomeShopping Gunsan CC Jeonbuk Open
• • •
Amateur
Arnold Palmer Cup
Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France
Winner: U.S. | Full results
• • •
Standings
• • •
Money leaders
• • •
Comments