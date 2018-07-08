Web.com Tour: Nelson Ledesma captures Lecom Health Challenge

Web.com Tour

What: Lecom Health Challenge

Where: Peek’n Peak Resort (Upper), Clymer, N.Y.

Winner: Nelson Ledesma

Money: $108,000

Score: 22-under 266

Buzz: Ledesma went from hoping to stay on the Web.com Tour to dreaming of life on the PGA Tour in a matter of a week. The Argentine overtook Sebastian Munoz on Sunday with a 5-under 67 to grab the title by two shots. Ledesma got matters rolling with a birdie at No. 2 and three in a row from Nos. 7-9 to close out a front-nine 32. His back nine was more subdued, but a late birdie at No. 16 helped secure the win. The 27-year-old entered the week sitting 101st on the money list after starting the season with eight missed cuts and just one top 25 in 14 starts. Thoughts of finishing the season in the top 25 on the money list and earning a PGA Tour card were nowhere in sight. The win rocketed him to 24th on the money list. Ledesma does has six international wins and a PGA Tour Latinoamerica victory. Now he hopes this one will help lead him to the PGA Tour, where he made one career start in 2012. Munoz finished in a tie for second at 20 under with Kyle Jones. Former PGA Tour winner Jim Herman placed T-6 at 16 under. Anders Albertson followed up his victory last week with a T-20 at 13 under. Gwk