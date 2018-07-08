Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Kevin Na, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

The clubs Kevin Na used to win the 2018 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier:

DRIVER: Callaway GBB Epic (9 degrees, with Graphite Design Tour AD-GP 6S shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M3 (15 degrees), with Project X EvenFlow Black 6.5 70X shaft, Titleist 915F (18 degrees), with Matrix Ozik Code 7 shaft

HYBRID: Titleist 818H2 (21 degrees), with Matrix Ozik X CON Altus Hybrid shaft

IRONS: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), 718 AP2 (5-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (54 degrees), 2018 prototype (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron T5 MB

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

FOOTWEAR: FootJoy Pro/SL

