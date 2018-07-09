Carnoustie purse increased to $10.5 million in 2018

The R&A has announced a slight increase in prize money for this year’s Open Championship at Carnoustie. The world’s elite will play for $10.5 million compared to $10.25 million on offer at Royal Birkdale last year.

However, it’s a vast jump from the money on offer the first time Carnoustie staged the Open Championship.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth picked up a check for $1.845 million for being named Champion Golfer of the Year at the conclusion of the 146th Open. The winner of the 147th Open will take home $1.89 million.

It brings the Open Championship up to the same level of prize money as the PGA Championship. The U.S. Open remains the richest event on the golf calendar at $12 million, with the Masters offering $11 million.

“The prize fund reflects The Open’s position as one of the world’s great sporting events, and we look forward to seeing the best players in the sport competing for the Claret Jug at Carnoustie,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said.

Tommy Armour earned $100 for winning the 1931 Open Championship, when the prize fund was £500 for the first Open staged at Carnoustie. Ben Hogan took that amount from Carnoustie to Fort Worth after the 1953 Open, a fifth of the prize fund of £2,500. Tom Watson became £7,500 richer by defeating Australian Jack Newton in a playoff for the 1975 Open Championship.

Paul Lawrie earned £350,000 (about $560,000 at that time) out of the £2 million ($3.2 million) prize fund in 1999, while Padraig Harrington increased his bank balance by £750,000 ($1.5 million) for winning the last Open at Carnoustie in 2007.

The R&A switched the prize fund from pounds to dollars for last year’s championship to bring it into line with the other three majors.