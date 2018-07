The 2016 Open Champion is not guaranteed to be at Carnoustie.

Henrik Stenson has withdrawn from this week’s Scottish Open due to injury, and his status for next week’s Open Championship is now a bit uncertain.

The Swede took to Twitter to specify the details:

Sad to have to withdraw from #ASIScottishOpen due to elbow problems. Good luck to everyone at Gullane & have great week. Hoping to be fit for Carnoustie. — Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson) July 9, 2018

Hopefully Stenson does indeed find his way to the year’s third major.

We’ll have to wait and see.