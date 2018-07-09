Jimmy Buffett shows up as caddie during U.S. Senior Women's Open practice round

Insert your favorite Jimmy Buffett lyric here.

The 71-year-old musician was on hand Monday for a U.S. Senior Women’s Open practice round and appeared to actually serve as a caddie for competitor Patricia Ehrhart.

It’s convenient for Buffett, as the tournament is being contested at Chicago Golf Club (from July 12-15) and he’ll be performing at Wrigley Field on Friday (with a Tuesday gig in Cincinnati in between).

But there’s more than just the matter of convenience: Ehrhart is Buffett’s niece.

It looked like a nice family gathering on Monday:

The best part about having Buffett as caddie? If you’re looking for good tunes, you don’t have to go very far.