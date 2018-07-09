Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Jimmy Buffett shows up as caddie during U.S. Senior Women's Open practice round

@jimmybuffett/Instagram

Jimmy Buffett shows up as caddie during U.S. Senior Women's Open practice round

Quick Shots

Jimmy Buffett shows up as caddie during U.S. Senior Women's Open practice round

Insert your favorite Jimmy Buffett lyric here.

The 71-year-old musician was on hand Monday for a U.S. Senior Women’s Open practice round and appeared to actually serve as a caddie for competitor Patricia Ehrhart.

It’s convenient for Buffett, as the tournament is being contested at Chicago Golf Club (from July 12-15) and he’ll be performing at Wrigley Field on Friday (with a Tuesday gig in Cincinnati in between).

But there’s more than just the matter of convenience: Ehrhart is Buffett’s niece.

It looked like a nice family gathering on Monday:

My uncle says you've got a screw loose

A post shared by Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) on

The best part about having Buffett as caddie? If you’re looking for good tunes, you don’t have to go very far.

, , , Quick Shots

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home