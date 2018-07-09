PGA Tour, LPGA announce $1 million prize for new season-long contest

The PGA Tour and LPGA have announced a new season-long competition with big rewards.

The circuits revealed Monday the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, which will see PGA Tour and LPGA pros chasing new $1 million prizes. The season-long competition will be based on scores recorded on the respective tour’s most challenging holes as part of a multi-year deal with Aon. The Challenge will take place over 28 PGA Tour events and 30 LPGA tournaments.

The man and woman atop the leaderboard at season’s end – via best cumulative score on these holes – will each earn $1 million.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aon to the LPGA family of partners,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan. “The Aon Risk Reward Challenge will bring an exciting new season-long competition to our Tour with a very significant $1 million prize for our winner. The fact that Aon is providing equal prize money for the men (PGA Tour) and women (LPGA) has made a huge statement to our players, and we couldn’t be more appreciative.”