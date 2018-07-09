Tony Romo crushes field in Wisconsin amateur event

Don’t be fooled by Tony Romo finishing dead last in a PGA Tour event earlier this year: The dude is still very good at golf.

Per The Journal Times, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback won the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship – a local amateur event in Wisconsin – by nine shots on Sunday, easily taking the title.

His lead was five entering the final round, and Romo cruised in nearly doubling his final margin of victory at Meadowbrook Country Club (his home course, which hosted the final round after Racine Country Club was the site for Round 1 and H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course played host in the second round). He boasted a birdie-birdie finish as well and had a 7-under-208 total – good for the second-lowest score in tournament history.

His nine-shot triumph was the second largest margin of victory in the event, and this win also marks his second at the tournament (he also captured the title in 2004).