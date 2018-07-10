The 2018 Golfweek U.S. Super Senior & Legends National Championship will take place Oct. 22-24 at Berkeley Hall Golf Club in Bluffton, S.C.

Last year’s inaugural event, the only senior event of its kind, was a huge success played at Orlando’s Walt Disney World and laid the foundation for a unique championship that has become a mainstay on the senior amateur schedule.

This year’s host venue of Berkeley Hall features two Tom Fazio signature courses reminiscent of the classic 1920s designs Winged Foot, Riviera and Seminole. With boldly-contoured green complexes and tranquil lakes, the North and South courses are regarded as two of the most meticulously maintained golf courses in the Southeast United States.

The site of the 2020 USGA Mid-Amateur Championship, Berkelely Hall promises to be the perfect venue to crown this year’s Super Senior and Legends national champions.

For more complete details and to register online for the event, please click here.