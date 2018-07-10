The FedExCup Playoffs will feature three events, instead of four, starting with the 2018-19 PGA Tour season according to the official 2018-19 schedule released Tuesday.

The Northern Trust tournament (Aug. 5-11, 2019) will rotate between the New York/New Jersey area and Boston starting next year. It will remain as the first stop of the FedExCup Playoffs. Those Playoffs will end in August prior to the start of football season beginning in 2019.

Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. will host The Northern Trust in 2019, before it shifts to TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., in 2020. The Dell Technologies Championship, formerly the Deutsche Bank Championship, ends after its 2018 event.

The schedule includes multiple changes previously announced, including new events in Detroit (Rocket Mortgage Classic June 24-30) and Minnesota (3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 1-7).

Among the other changes (some of which were announced previously) made official Tuesday:

The Players Championship moves to March (11-17) and the PGA Championship moves from August to May (13-19).

The RBC Canadian Open is moving from late July to June 3-9, leading into the U.S. Open. Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, will host the event for the first time since 2012.

The Puerto Rico Open returns following its cancellation this year due to Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rico is slotted for Feb. 18-24, the same week as the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The final WGC event of the season will be held July 22-28, 2019 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, replacing the FedEx St. Jude Classic in that city.

The Houston Open and A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier are moving to the fall and will be played next as part of the 2019-20 schedule.

“We are extremely pleased with the way the schedule has come together, particularly with the number of changes that were involved and the strength of the partnerships required to achieve this new look,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a release. “It’s been our stated objective for several years to create better sequencing of our tournaments that golf fans around the world can engage in from start to finish. And by concluding at the end of August, the FedExCup Playoffs no longer have the challenge of sharing the stage with college and professional football. This will enhance the visibility of the FedExCup Playoffs.”

2018-19 PGA Tour Schedule