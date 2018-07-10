Club: Odyssey Red Ball Putter

Price: $179.99

Goal

Odyssey thinks it has designed a putter that can easily help golfers get into an ideal putting setup quickly and consistently, which should help players improve on the greens.

The Scoop

At demo days around the world, Odyssey representatives saw that many golfers have poor alignment and aim, which was the result of inconsistent setup positions. With the Red Ball putter, Odyssey is trying to help golfers find the ideal address position more often.

“It’s not just that golfers get in an improper setup, it’s that their setup changes from round to round, and sometimes from hole to hole,” said Luke Williams, Odyssey’s senior director of product and brand management for putters. “When you get the ball too far forward, you tend to aim left, and if you get it too far back, you tend to aim right. Having your eyes too far inside the ball or too far outside the ball affects the way you see the line as well.”

The Red Ball putter was designed to get golfers into the ideal setup position every time. A small red ball was placed in the middle of the putter, and it is in the center of a white horseshoe-shaped ring. The only way for a player to see the red ball clearly is to position their eyes over it. If the eyes are too far to the inside or outside of the target line, or if the eyes are too far forward or back, the red ball is obstructed from view.

A face-balanced mallet, the Red Ball putter was designed with Versa-style white and black alignment lines, and to soften the feel at impact Odyssey gave it the White Hot RX insert. The face insert features ovular dimples designed to reduce skidding and get the ball rolling.