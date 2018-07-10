Wedges used by top 10 in proximity to the hole from inside 10 yards

Everyone misses greens and is forced to chip, pitch and hit bunker shots from around the green to save par, but no one on the PGA Tour does it better than these guys. Using a combination of the right technique and the ideal wedges for the job, the players listed below lead the tour in proximity to the hole from inside 10 yards. See a complete set of all their wedges.

1. Johnson Wagner, 2′ 1″

Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46, 50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts