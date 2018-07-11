Tiger Woods camo bag garners nearly $20,000 for charity in auction

The camouflage bag Tiger Woods sported over his weekend run at the Quicken Loans National has gone for a hefty price at auction.

The bag, autographed by Tiger Woods with a personal message to the winning bidder, was auctioned off on Charity Buzz and $19,000 was raised in the process for TGR Foundation (Woods’ charity).

The one-of-a-kind bag featured a custom camo design created by Monster Energy (one of Woods’ sponsors).

It goes to show that even at age 42, Woods can still create massive interest in his happenings – or his possessions – at all times.