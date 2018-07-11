VIDEO: Tiger Woods (the master), Justin Thomas show how to properly club twirl

One of golf’s great mysteries – besides, you know, getting the ball in the hole quickly – is how to execute a cool club twirl.

Thankfully, we now have a how-to video.

Ahmad Rashad, an Emmy-Award-winning sportscaster and former NFL player, was on the range recently with Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas and decided to give us a treat: A lesson in the art of the club twirl from the best.

First up was Thomas, who starts by quipping, “The shot doesn’t matter, you just want to look cool.” So already we know we’re dealing with an expert.

Here’s Thomas’ full demonstration of a club twirl with an iron:

SPINNING!! A post shared by Ahmad Rashad (@the_ahmad_rashad) on Jul 10, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

Some good advice here for sure.

But then Rashad turns to Woods, who we want to hear from most as he is the master of the club twirl.

The 14-time major champion showed off with the driver and actually gave conflicting advice from Thomas, which led to some humorous back and forth at the end:

A post shared by Ahmad Rashad (@the_ahmad_rashad) on Jul 10, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

To give a further demonstration of what Thomas was referring to with Woods’ flared-out right hand, here’s a famous one from Woods at the 2009 Presidents Cup…

But to us, Woods’ best twirl ever had to come as he fought for the title in the final round of the 2011 Masters.

The nonchalance, the walk, the shot. Still gives us chills. If only he had made the ensuing putt (he would go on to finish T-4).

Anyway, now there’s at least a bit of technical insight behind the twirl. We would fully be down for a series on this.