Bryson DeChambeau WDs (shoulder) from John Deere Classic; British Open status uncertain

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 17: Bryson DeChambeau prepares to tee off on the seventh hole during the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 17, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau will not author a successful defense of his John Deere Classic title, and his appearance at the year’s third major is now in question.

His tournament ended Thursday in Illinois, as DeChambeau withdrew before completing his first round at the John Deere Classic due to a right shoulder injury. He says the issue flared up early in the round.

That’s a tough break, especially with the Open Championship next week. After his early exit, DeChambeau did talk to the press.

He indicated that he’ll rest for a few days and will know better early next week if all will be good for him to go at Carnoustie. Here’s footage of a post-round TV interview with Golf Channel’s Chantel McCabe:

Some bad timing, and it may be a few days before we know more.

