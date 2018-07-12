Bryson DeChambeau WDs (shoulder) from John Deere Classic; British Open status uncertain

Bryson DeChambeau will not author a successful defense of his John Deere Classic title, and his appearance at the year’s third major is now in question.

His tournament ended Thursday in Illinois, as DeChambeau withdrew before completing his first round at the John Deere Classic due to a right shoulder injury. He says the issue flared up early in the round.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau withdrew with a right shoulder injury after 15 holes. He said hitting his second shot from the rough on No. 2 caused the initial problem.

That’s a tough break, especially with the Open Championship next week. After his early exit, DeChambeau did talk to the press.

He indicated that he’ll rest for a few days and will know better early next week if all will be good for him to go at Carnoustie. Here’s footage of a post-round TV interview with Golf Channel’s Chantel McCabe:

Bryson DeChambeau, the defending champ, withdrew with a right shoulder injury.

He appreciated doing an interview.

Some bad timing, and it may be a few days before we know more.