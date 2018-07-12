Luke List makes 9 birdies on way to early lead at Scottish Open

Luke List is a player known for possessing plenty of firepower, and he showed it Thursday.

The 33-year-old made nine birdies in the opening round of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open to fire a 7-under 63 and take a one-shot lead over five players.

List got it going early with four straight birdies from Nos. 3-6, and four more birdies from Nos. 11-15 solidified his lead score of 63. This is only the seventh career European Tour start for List, who has a best showing of T-36 in those events.

The PGA Tour regular has made 116 starts on that circuit but has yet to win there – List’s best showing on the PGA Tour is a runner-up (twice).

Rickie Fowler is among those in a tie for second at 6 under. Patrick Reed went out in 6-under 29 but settled for a 65 and a tie for seventh. Phil Mickelson fired a 70 to sit in a tie for 97th.