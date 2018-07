We’re just outside of one month until the 2018 U.S. Amateur and the championship venues are looking prime.

Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill, which will co-host the stroke-play portion of the Aug. 13-19 championship, are in great shape as they gear up for American amateur golf’s most prestigious event.

The USGA hosted a preview Monday and Tuesday. Here are some snapshots from the two courses. Warning: they will take your breath away.