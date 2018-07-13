Augusta National reportedly involved in another big land-grab purchase

Augusta National apparently is continuing to acquire nearby land.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that the owner of Washington Road’s Publix-anchored shopping center plans to sell the 14-acre retail property and two adjoining parcels by Oct. 15.

The planned buyer is WSQ LLC, the same corporation that paid $20 million for a nearby Washington Square strip center earlier this year.

WSQ is a company connected to Augusta National.

The buying continues, it seems. Last year, Augusta National reportedly bought a local Pep Boys for nearly $7 million just months after allegedly forking over more than $5 million for a nearby music store.

As The Chronicle notes, after all the activity “only three non-Augusta National owned properties front the southside of Washington Road between the club and the realigned Berckmans Road.”

As this goes on, Augusta National is in the process of reportedly adding length to its fifth hole.

As always, nothing is still when it comes to Augusta National.