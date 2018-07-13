Davies co-leads, among several legends to make cut at U.S. Senior Women's Open

WHEATON, Ill. – “Come on!” Betsy King yelled rather loudly after a missed putt on the par-3 13th. The 34-time winner on the LPGA wanted to play the weekend at the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open, and she wasn’t going home without a fight.

King, using the same gold Bulls Eye putter that was in the bag for every single one of her tour wins, birdied three of her last five holes to comfortably make the cut at 9 over. On the 18th green, King shared a group hug with playing competitors Pat Bradley (+10) and Amy Alcott (+11). All three LPGA Hall of Famers will tee it up in all four rounds of this historic event.

“We’re not doing any ceremonial walks,” said Bradley of the weekend. “We’re going out and grinding.”

Hollis Stacy, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion, set a goal of finishing in the top 10. She’s currently in a tie for 26th at 7 over.

The top of the board is a who’s who list of champions. Only three players are under par after two rounds: Laura Davies (-4), Trish Johnson (-4) and Juli Inkster (-1).

“Everybody wants to win this trophy,” said Inkster, who hit the ball better in the second round but had a few sloppy holes. She posted birdies on Nos. 16-18 (her front side) and finished at 1-under 72.

Davies, who will once again be paired with Inkster in the third round as well as Johnson, relished the crowds walking down the fairways directly behind players. She’d like to see other tours adopt such a fan-friendly policy.

“ I know I’m surprised because every group you looked at had people with it, and we did have quite a few, but it wasn’t just the marquee groups that had the people in it,” said Davies, “and it was really encouraging to us as players to see people still want to see us old birds hack it around. It’s quite nice.”

Officials moved up tee times for Saturday’s round due to afternoon thunderstorms. The final group will go off at 10:35 a.m. local time, with the field going off both sides.

Former tour players and current TV personalities Kay Cockerill and Jane Crafter made it to the weekend. Crafter battled back nicely after an opening 82.

Seven amateurs made the cut, with Patricia Ehrhart of Hawaii leading the way at 3 over. Ehrart, 52, is the travel and event manager for the Margaritaville Surf Team and has three daughters who surf competitively around the world on the Margaritaville Surf Team.

On Monday, Jimmy Buffett, who serves as team captain of the Margaritaville Surf Team, came out to support Ehrhart at Chicago Golf Club. Ehrhart said he may come out this weekend.

“Like I think he was like ‘whoa,’ kind of taken aback,” said Ehrhart of the quality of golf on display. “So that’s cool. I love that he came out there to see that.”