Live blog: JoAnne Carner, 79, battles cutline at U.S. Senior Women's Open

JoAnne Carner stunned in the opening round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open when the 79-year-old shot her own age.
With that first-round score, Carner has a good shot of making the cut at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open. As the original time of publishing here, she was 3 over for the round and 9 over for the tournament entering her final nine holes (the front nine, as her round started at No. 10) Friday at Chicago Golf Club.
That put her right on the cutline (top 50 and ties). Can “Big Mama” make the weekend?
Our Beth Ann Nichols is on-site at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open. She will be offering constant live updates of Carner’s quest.
