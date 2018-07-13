Live blog: JoAnne Carner, 79, battles cutline at U.S. Senior Women's Open

JoAnne Carner stunned in the opening round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open when the 79-year-old shot her own age.

With that first-round score, Carner has a good shot of making the cut at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open. As the original time of publishing here, she was 3 over for the round and 9 over for the tournament entering her final nine holes (the front nine, as her round started at No. 10) Friday at Chicago Golf Club.

That put her right on the cutline (top 50 and ties). Can “Big Mama” make the weekend?

Our Beth Ann Nichols is on-site at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open. She will be offering constant live updates of Carner’s quest.

Follow it all here:

Folks, I think Carner has run out of gas. She is +15 for the championship. Heck of a run though. https://t.co/DmjRtijJRi — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 13, 2018

Carner currently outside the projected cut by a stroke. King, Bradley, Alcott and Stephenson are inside it. https://t.co/DmjRtijJRi pic.twitter.com/FgS2MOi5NF — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 13, 2018

She'll have a look at birdie on the par-5 second. https://t.co/DmjRtijJRi pic.twitter.com/fCZG2rncAo — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 13, 2018

Flubbed chip shot on the 1st leads to first double of the day for JoAnne. She moves to +11. Par 5 coming up. https://t.co/DmjRtijJRi — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 13, 2018

Projected cut now +11. Carner makes the turn at +9. #USSeniorWomensOpen — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 13, 2018

JoAnne getting the kinks worked out by her 86-year-old sister on the 18th tee. She hit the par 5 in two but made par. Helen tuns 87 soon! pic.twitter.com/fmM56NHUMv — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 13, 2018

The fescue here is beautiful until you're in it. #USSeniorWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/5oKUMYlTGg — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 13, 2018

Add a 9-foot par save on the 15th to her list of makes. She's hanging tough inside the cut. Just outdrove the group on the 16th. pic.twitter.com/a5CH9gvqRC — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 13, 2018

Carner made a 25-foot par save on the 13th and an 18-foot bogey save on the 14th. She's +8 total with 13 to play. — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 13, 2018

I love Hollis Stacy's reaction here. The Carner, Stacy and Palmer group started on the par-3 10th today. Playing into the wind. pic.twitter.com/7vEDvCgKOn — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 13, 2018