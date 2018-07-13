Oakland Hills to undergo renovation, close for 2 years

Every course has its changes over the years, and “The Monster” isn’t exempt.

The Detroit News reports that Oakland Hills Country Club’s South Course will undergo a massive renovation and the layout will be closed from the fall of 2019 through the spring of 2021.

The renovation, which will be overseen by Gil Hanse, was apparently announced Friday in a letter to membership, who club officials says gave “overwhelming approval” for the project.

The South Course has hosted six U.S. Opens, three PGA Championships and a Ryder Cup. The last significant event it hosted was the 2016 U.S. Amateur.

The layout, a Donald Ross design dubbed “The Monster” by Ben Hogan after his 1951 U.S. Open win, was not on the schedule for any future majors.

The South Course was previously renovated by Robert Trent Jones prior to the 1951 U.S. Open and by Rees Jones prior to the 2008 PGA Championship. The North Course will remain open during this latest renovation.

The renovation will involve the green complexes being rebuilt, some bunkers being replaced with more risk-reward options, the back tees being extended to 7,500 yards and green subsurfaces being improved for better draining.