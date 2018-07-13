WATCH Patrick Reed continue to get fried eggs, take 3 to get out of bunker

Sometimes, golf just isn’t your friend.

Patrick Reed was 9 under through 27 holes at the Scottish Open and cruising, that is until he came to the par-3 12th on Friday at Gullane.

His tee shot there found a greenside pot bunker, and that’s where the problems started. Reed got himself a fried egg in the front of the bunker, a tough break that left a nearly impossible recovery shot.

It did not go well. And it only spiraled from there, as Reed would continue to get fried eggs and take three shots to get out of the bunker before closing out a disastrous double bogey:

Shot 1: 🍳

Shot 2: 🍳

Shot 3: 🍳

Shot 4: ⛳️

Shot 5: ⤵️ Links golf is hard. pic.twitter.com/BCh4LikKsa — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 13, 2018

That’s honestly a pretty remarkable up and down at the end for double bogey. But we doubt Reed gets much consolation from that – just ask Thomas Bjorn how he feels about getting up and down for double after leaving two in the bunker late in blowing the 2003 Open Championship.

Reed ended up with a back-nine 3-over 38 to stumble home for a 1-under 69. He’s currently T-19 at 6 under.