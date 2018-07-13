PGA Tour live blog: 2018 John Deere Classic, Round 2

The John Deere Classic continues Friday. Follow the action throughout the day with our live blog:
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The John Deere Classic continues Friday. Follow the action throughout the day with our live blog:
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Sometimes, golf just isn’t your friend. Patrick Reed was 9 under through 27 holes at the Scottish Open and cruising, that is until he (…)
SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — For only the second time in her seven-year career, Thidapa Suwannapura took the overnight lead at an LPGA Tour (…)
Here is a recap of Thursday’s opening round at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.: (…)
WHEATON, Ill. – Laura Davies’ 10-foot eagle putt on the last hole at Chicago Golf Club did not ease the pain of England’s World Cup (…)
Bryson DeChambeau will not author a successful defense of his John Deere Classic title, and his appearance at the year’s third (…)
Police say a 55-year-old country club worker pinned to his tractor seat by a tree he was hauling has died. The Warren County (…)
Yealimi Noh could not be stopped at the Girls Junior PGA Championship, and it led to a record-setting win. The 16-year-old took (…)
Luke List is a player known for possessing plenty of firepower, and he showed it Thursday. The 33-year-old made nine birdies in the opening (…)
WHEATON, Ill. – It wasn’t until after JoAnne Carner married that she realized husband, Don, typically ducked inside for a quick shot to (…)
GULLANE, Scotland – Phil Mickelson opened his links season with an Even-par 70 and then spoke frankly on a range of topics. Addressing a (…)
Comments