Man indicted after allegedly turning golf balls into potential weapons

We’ve heard of golf clubs being used as weapons, but golf balls?

One man allegedly turned to golf balls to cause harm, but fortunately nobody has been hurt in all of this.

According to KTNV Channel 13 Action News, a man in Las Vegas named Ricky Taylor was indicted on several charges last month after allegedly turning golf balls into weapons.

Police reportedly arrested Taylor after finding golf balls filled with gunpowder, glass and BBs. Per KTNV, this created potential little explosives in the form of these golf balls.

This all stemmed to May 19, when a housekeeper found a bag of plastic guns and several golf ball-shaped items after Taylor had checked out of his hotel room. Eventually police were called and a bomb squad came in and discovered the contents of the golf balls.

As KNTV reports, the golf balls (which Taylor told police also included salt) would have functioned as weapons if thrown or dropped.

“The fact that he put salt and glass inside means he probably did intend to hurt somebody,” Retired FBI Agent Scott Decker told KTNV.

Taylor was taken into custody on May 20 and a search weeks later of a building he had occupied saw police find a pop-up sprinkler that looked to be converted to act as a gun silencer. Another silencer on air gun was found, as was methamphetamine.

Taylor is facing charges of manufacture or possession of an explosive or incendiary device, possession of a silencer, possession of a component of an explosive or incendiary device with intent to manufacture an explosive or incendiary device and possession of a controlled substance.

We’re just glad this was settled before any of this could be used.

