Michael Kim extends lead at John Deere Classic

Here is a recap of Saturday at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.:

LEADING: Another day and more delays, but nothing was stopping Michael Kim.

The overnight leader by four started his day with a bogey to finish his second round and drop his lead to three, but that didn’t deter him. Kim made eight birdies in his third round, with five in his last six holes (including his last four) to fire a 7-under 65 and move to 22 under.

That pushed his lead to five through 54 holes.

The second round spilled over into Saturday due to a pair of late weather delays. More delays on Saturday threatened to push Round 3 into Sunday, but play did indeed finish thanks to tee times being pushed up in the first place due to the threat of bad weather.

Dangerous weather suspended play over two-and-a-half hours in the middle of Saturday, and another delay (due to inclement weather) in the evening of almost 80 minutes arose. But the round did indeed finish after that.

Kim, 24, won the Haskins Award in 2013 and was low amateur that summer in a T-17 finish at the U.S. Open. He started on the Web.com Tour and earned his PGA Tour card after a strong 2015 season on Web.

He’s kept his PGA Tour card since but entered this week 161st in FedEx Cup points and having missed five of his last six cuts. That might change quickly if his form continues Sunday. (By the way, a win would earn him an Open Championship spot.)

CHASING: Bronson Burgoon birdies his final three holes to finish three days at 17 under. He’s solo second. Matt Jones sits solo third at 16 under, and Harold Varner III is fourth at 15 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: What a Saturday for Tyler Duncan (more on that below). It included this fantastic putt.

SHORT SHOTS: Andres Romero fires a 7-under 64 to jump to a tie for fifth at 14 under. The Argentine almost won the 2007 Open at Carnoustie but is not yet in the field next week. With one Open spot up for grabs for the non-exempt player who finishes highest on the leaderboard (as long as it’s in the top five and ties), he at least has a chance of earning his spot at Carnoustie tomorrow. … Duncan jumps 34 spots to a tie for 12th at 12 under with a third-round 63. … Zach Johnson sits in a tie for 39th at 7 under.