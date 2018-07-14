PGA Tour live blog: 2018 John Deere Classic, Round 3

The John Deere Classic continues Saturday. Follow the action throughout the day with our live blog:
The John Deere Classic continues Saturday. Follow the action throughout the day with our live blog:
It’s been more than two-and-a-half years since the anchored putting ban officially made its way into the Rules of Golf. But issues (…)
How would today’s pros do with the equipment of yesteryear? Some fans have pondered that question on occasion and we can never truly (…)
WHEATON, Ill. – “Come on!” Betsy King yelled rather loudly after a missed putt on the par-3 13th. The 34-time winner on the LPGA wanted (…)
WHEATON, Ill. – JoAnne Carner threw up her arms in triumph as she walked off her final green at the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s (…)
Here is a recap of Friday’s second round at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.: (…)
Every course has its changes over the years, and “The Monster” isn’t exempt. The Detroit News reports that (…)
JoAnne Carner stunned in the opening round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open when the 79-year-old shot her own age. With that (…)
GULLANE, Scotland (AP) – Robert Rock was already heading to Carnoustie next week to work at the British Open in a coaching (…)
Augusta National apparently is continuing to acquire nearby land. The Augusta Chronicle reports that the owner of Washington (…)
It doesn’t matter who dad is: To reach the U.S. Amateur, you have to earn it. And Gary Nicklaus certainly did that. The 49-year-old (…)
