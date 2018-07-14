Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
VIDEO: Rickie Fowler hits 458-yard drive at Scottish Open

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 05: Rickie Fowler plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 5, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

A nice perk of links golf? Especially in baked-out conditions, the ball can go a LONG way.

Rickie Fowler showed as much Saturday in the middle of his third round at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Here he is on the par-4 10th tee launching a … wait for it … 458-YARD DRIVE!

That is some POWER right there.

OK, as we said the baked-out conditions help greatly here. As does that massive downhill slope. Still, it’s an impressive drive.

Fowler actually only managed to make par on the hole, but he birdied three of his next six and is just one off the lead at 12 under after a third-round 2-under 68.

If he can harness power like this on Sunday, well that might come in handy down the stretch.

