VIDEO: Rickie Fowler hits 458-yard drive at Scottish Open

A nice perk of links golf? Especially in baked-out conditions, the ball can go a LONG way.

Rickie Fowler showed as much Saturday in the middle of his third round at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Here he is on the par-4 10th tee launching a … wait for it … 458-YARD DRIVE!

That is some POWER right there.

OK, as we said the baked-out conditions help greatly here. As does that massive downhill slope. Still, it’s an impressive drive.

Fowler actually only managed to make par on the hole, but he birdied three of his next six and is just one off the lead at 12 under after a third-round 2-under 68.

If he can harness power like this on Sunday, well that might come in handy down the stretch.