Rickie Fowler one shot back entering final round of Scottish Open

GULLANE, Scotland – Rickie Fowler might just save the $7 million 2018 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open. The 2015 winner is one shot off the lead heading into the final round.

Fowler, who won here three years ago, is tied for second place at 12-under par behind Swede Jens Dantorp after a 2-under 68 in Round 3. Fowler sits alongside New Zealander Ryan Fox, Scott Hend of Australia, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Germany’s Marcel Siem and Dantorp’s countryman Alexander Bjork.

Whisper it quietly: Aberdeen Standard Investments want Fowler to repeat as champion. They’d opt for Fitzpatrick, but Dantorp certainly isn’t their preferred choice, although they wouldn’t admit it.

“We’re right where we wanted to be,” Fowler said. “I’ve had success here before. Obviously played a lot of good golf around this place. I enjoy playing Gullane. It suits my eye and my game. We’ve got a jam-packed leaderboard. Nothing is going to be easy tomorrow, so going to have to go out and earn it.”

Fitzpatrick returned a 6-under 64 to move up the leaderboard thanks to an excellent day with the shortest club in his bag.

“I’ve putted way better and I feel comfortable around this golf course,” said Fitzpatrick, who missed the cut in last week’s Irish Open. “It makes a big difference.”

If at first you don’t succeed…. is the perfect adage for Dantorp. He’s tried, and tried, and tried again to get to the verge of his breakthrough European victory.

The 31-year-old from Malmo on the Danish border matched Fowler’s 68 to reach 13 under. Being on top of the leaderboard is unfamiliar for Dantorp. The closest he’s come to a European Tour win is third in the 2015 Nordea Masters. It’s his only top 10 European Tour finish, although he has two Challenge Tour wins.

“It will be a new experience, but really looking forward to it,” said Dantorp, who’s made nine trips to the European Tour Qualifying School. “Hopefully I’ll stay on top.”

From 18 events this season, Dantorp is 106th on the money list with a best finish of T-16 in the Hero Indian Open. While a win tomorrow would be a rags to riches tale and life and career changing, it’s not the story the sponsor wants for its $7 million investment.