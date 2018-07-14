Russell Knox looking to end local drought at Scottish Open

GULLANE, Scotland – Russell Knox is sleeping like a king this week. Question is, can he be King of Scotland?

Don’t bet against it? Knox has the Midas touch right now: everything he touches seems to turn to gold.

Knox swept into contention in the $7 million Aberdeen Standard Investment Scottish Open with 4-under-par 66 to reach 11 under. He was just one shot off the lead held by a quartet of players when he finished. The 33-year-old Inverness native is bidding to become the first home winner of the Scottish Open since Colin Montgomerie in 1999.

The former Jacksonville player is back in his homeland after winning last week’s Irish Open, and finishing runner-up in the French Open. He’s now eighth on the European Ryder Cup points list. A win here would move him into one of the four automatic spots on Thomas Bjorn’s team.

Knox should be running on fumes given the last two weeks, but he arrived for his third round after an 11-hour sleep. “I slept like a King last night,” he said. So the question was obvious: Can be become King of Scotland and end 19 barren years for Scottish golf fans?

“I can promise you one thing, I will sleep like a King tonight,” Knox said. “I can’t promise you anything tomorrow, but I will give it everything I’ve got.

“I’m playing well. I’m thinking well, too, which is big. Confidence snowballs in a good and a bad way, and obviously I’m on a good wave right now. Hopefully I can just keep riding it.”

The Scot holed two 40-foot putts to win the Irish Open, one in regulation play on the 18th green to get into a playoff with Ryan Fox, and another on the same green to win. No wonder he’s happy he put an old putter back in his bag.

“I used that same model my rookie year on the PGA Tour in 2012. Obviously, it stopped working at one point. It came back. I don’t know what prompted me to do that but it was great decision. I’ve been using it since the Byron Nelson. I didn’t put well at the Players Championship and decided to make a switch.”

That decision could crown him Scottish Open champion.