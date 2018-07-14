Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
VIDEO: Scottish Open players test hickory clubs ... with hilariously mixed results

VIDEO: Scottish Open players test hickory clubs ... with hilariously mixed results

VIDEO: Scottish Open players test hickory clubs ... with hilariously mixed results

How would today’s pros do with the equipment of yesteryear?

Some fans have pondered that question on occasion and we can never truly know. But it’s nice to get glimpses.

The European Tour understands such and had a number of competitors at this week’s Scottish Open take part in a “hickory challenge.” As the name would suggest, the challenge involved players in the field testing their abilities with old-fashioned hickory-shafted clubs. They had players test them out with old balls, too.

How’d it go? There were mixed results, and it was highly entertaining. Enjoy…

