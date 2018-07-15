Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Brandon Stone just misses first 59 in Euro Tour history, will likely win anyway

Harry How/Getty Images

Brandon Stone was agonizingly close to history, but he’ll probably get nice consolation prizes.

The South African had 8 feet for birdie on the par-4 18th at Gullane for a closing 59 at the Scottish Open. It would’ve been the first 59 (and sub-60 round) in European Tour history.

But, it was not to be.

Man, so close.

Yet, it was still a stunning final-round 10-under 60 for Stone, who started the round three back but made an eagle and eight birdies in a bogey-free Sunday. His 20-under total has him leading by four currently and extremely likely to win.

This would be the 25-year-old’s third European Tour win, but this will be his first top-20 finish on the circuit this season.

Well, he’s done it in style for sure. No history, but a closing 60, a probable win and a spot into next week’s Open Championship.

Quite a Sunday, Mr. Stone.

