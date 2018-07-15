Brandon Stone just misses first 59 in Euro Tour history, will likely win anyway

Brandon Stone was agonizingly close to history, but he’ll probably get nice consolation prizes.

The South African had 8 feet for birdie on the par-4 18th at Gullane for a closing 59 at the Scottish Open. It would’ve been the first 59 (and sub-60 round) in European Tour history.

But, it was not to be.

Man, so close.

Yet, it was still a stunning final-round 10-under 60 for Stone, who started the round three back but made an eagle and eight birdies in a bogey-free Sunday. His 20-under total has him leading by four currently and extremely likely to win.

This would be the 25-year-old’s third European Tour win, but this will be his first top-20 finish on the circuit this season.

Well, he’s done it in style for sure. No history, but a closing 60, a probable win and a spot into next week’s Open Championship.

Quite a Sunday, Mr. Stone.