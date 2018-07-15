By the numbers: Jordan Spieth slowed by missed mid-range putts, spotty ballstriking

Three years ago, when Jordan Spieth was at the height of his powers, he won the Masters, the U.S. Open and nearly won the British Open at St. Andrews. He had a fantastic all-around game without a glaring weakness. Spieth was not as long as Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy or Bubba Watson but was solid off the tee, hit iron shots with precision, could chip and pitch well and was a marksman with his putter. He also had a knack for being clutch and hitting a great shot when the pressure was on him.

Spieth is the defending champion this week at the British Open, having won at Royal Birkdale. But he is not playing like the No. 1 player in the world that he once was.

Fans and the media alike have pointed to Spieth’s putting as the main reason for his struggles in 2018. Going inside the numbers it is clear that Spieth is mired in the worst season of his career on the greens.

Heading into the John Deere Classic, Spieth ranked 173rd in strokes gained putting (-0.329), which is down from last year’s season-ending rank of 39th (0.339). Setting aside the ranking position, the slide of 0.668 in strokes gained putting means that Spieth, who has had a reputation as an outstanding putter, is now giving away more than two- and-a-half shots over 72 holes to the average player in a tournament.

Spieth ranked 134th in three-putt avoidance this season (3.21) heading into last week’s event, up from fifth last season (1.78 percent). His one-putt percentage has decreased from 39.81 percent (60th) to 36.95 percent (127th). But as the chart below shows, it’s the critical mid-range putts, which Spieth used to excel at making, that are giving him trouble this season.

Compared to last season, Spieth is making 57 percent fewer putts from between 15 and 20 feet and 72 percent fewer putts from 20 to 25 feet. Those are massive dropoffs in ranges where pros often have a chance to make birdies.

As dramatic as Spieth’s putting numbers are, there is another critical area of his game that has fallen off this season, and it has a profound effect on his ability to score and compete, strokes gained approach the green.

Last season, Spieth was the best in the business when it came to strokes gained approach the green, leading the PGA Tour with an average of 0.963. That means over 72 holes he had a 3.86-shot advantage over the field based on the quality of his iron play and shots hit from the fairway. This season, Spieth ranks 25th, and while his average is still a solid 0.55, that’s 0.413 lower than last season. So, while Spieth still has an advantage over the field, that edge has decreased by 1.66 shots over 72 holes.

In 2015, Spieth’s game did not have a weakness, but today his putting is a problem. For him to maintain the same level of play, other aspects of his game need to take up the slack. The Texan is driving the ball better than he did last year, but it is not making up for the dip in ballstriking and the big slide in putting.

If Spieth is going to turn things around, he needs to putt better. We knew that, and the numbers confirm it. But they also show his slight fall off in ballstriking is costing him strokes, and right now, 2017’s champion golfer of the year can’t afford to let that happen. Gwk