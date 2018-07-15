Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of July 16-22, 2018:

10. Rory McIlroy

Leading amateur at Carnoustie in ’07. Can he be leading player this time around?

9. Russell Knox

Ran out of gas in final round of Scottish despite entering last round in good position.

8. Paul Casey

Looking to better his T-3 in 2010 British Open with strong Carnoustie challenge.

7. Ian Poulter

Another with too many bogeys, nine, that cost him in the Scottish.

6. Henrik Stenson

Elbow problem forced him out of Scottish. Will it hinder his Open prospects?

5. Jon Rahm

Attitude change at U.S. Open didn’t work. Expect lots of emotion at Carnoustie.

4. Justin Rose

Eight bogeys in Scottish held him back from contending. Needs to tighten up for this week.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Tough Carnoustie layout should suit strong tee-to-green game.

2. Alex Noren

Pulled out of Scottish to prep for Open, which proves majors are his main aim now.

1. Francesco Molinari

Can turn great season into brilliant one by winning this week’s Open. He’s a 28-1 shot with some bookmakers. Gwk