Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of July 16-22, 2018:
10. Rory McIlroy
Leading amateur at Carnoustie in ’07. Can he be leading player this time around?
9. Russell Knox
Ran out of gas in final round of Scottish despite entering last round in good position.
8. Paul Casey
Looking to better his T-3 in 2010 British Open with strong Carnoustie challenge.7.
7. Ian Poulter
Another with too many bogeys, nine, that cost him in the Scottish.
6. Henrik Stenson
Elbow problem forced him out of Scottish. Will it hinder his Open prospects?
5. Jon Rahm
Attitude change at U.S. Open didn’t work. Expect lots of emotion at Carnoustie.
4. Justin Rose
Eight bogeys in Scottish held him back from contending. Needs to tighten up for this week.
3. Tommy Fleetwood
Tough Carnoustie layout should suit strong tee-to-green game.
2. Alex Noren
Pulled out of Scottish to prep for Open, which proves majors are his main aim now.
1. Francesco Molinari
Can turn great season into brilliant one by winning this week’s Open. He’s a 28-1 shot with some bookmakers. Gwk
