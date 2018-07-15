July 16, 2018

> THE FORECADDIE

Phil Mickelson likely to play Carnoustie without driver, and he’s pleased

> BY THE NUMBERS

Jordan Spieth slowed by missed mid-range putts, spotty ballstriking (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

PGA Tour: Michael Kim breaks away to score eight-shot win at John Deere Classic (Kilbridge)

U.S. Senior Women’s Open: Laura Davies rolls to 10-shot victory (Nichols)

European Tour: Brandon Stone flirts with 59, settles for Scottish Open crown (Tait)

LPGA: Steady Thidapa Suwannapura holds off veteran challengers for first win at Marathon Classic (Kilbridge)

PGA Tour Champions: Vijay Singh takes Senior Players in playoff for first Champions major (Kilbridge)

Web.Com: Cameron Champ earns 1st pro victory (Kilbridge)

> POWER RANKINGS

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

First U.S. Senior Women’s Open a festive celebration for good of game (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

Struggles of Scottish golf evident ahead of British Open (Tait)

> JUNIORS

Players to watch in U.S. Junior Amateur, U.S. Girls’ junior (Casey)

> AMATEURS

After dad’s USGA victory, Carter Toms chases his own in U.S. Amateur (Romine)

> GOLF LIFE

Yarn work – Authors share stories from the game’s greats (Kaufmann)

Blood pudding and Bloody Marys form the perfect British Open recipe (Kaufmann)

> EQUIPMENT

Patrick Reed discovers a passion for hickory golf (Shackelford)

> MEDIA

New championship could have benefited from a new approach (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THE 19TH HOLE

Embattled Steven Bowditch shows decency despite struggles (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Carnoustie time. (Lusk)

> IMAGE CREDITS

> LAST TIME

CLOSING TIME

