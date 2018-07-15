Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

July 16, 2018

Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

July 16, 2018

Digital Edition

July 16, 2018

> THE FORECADDIE

Phil Mickelson Callaway irons

Phil Mickelson likely to play Carnoustie without driver, and he’s pleased

> BY THE NUMBERS

Jun 14, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Jordan Spieth lines up a putt on the twelfth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills GC - Shinnecock Hills Golf C. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth slowed by missed mid-range putts, spotty ballstriking (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

Jul 15, 2018; Silvis, IL, USA; PGA golfer Michael Kim acknowledges the fans on the 18th green after winning the John Deere Classic golf tournament at TPC Deere Run. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour: Michael Kim breaks away to score eight-shot win at John Deere Classic (Kilbridge)

U.S. Senior Women’s Open: Laura Davies rolls to 10-shot victory (Nichols)

European Tour: Brandon Stone flirts with 59, settles for Scottish Open crown (Tait)

LPGASteady Thidapa Suwannapura holds off veteran challengers for first win at Marathon Classic (Kilbridge)

PGA Tour ChampionsVijay Singh takes Senior Players in playoff for first Champions major (Kilbridge)

Web.Com: Cameron Champ earns 1st pro victory (Kilbridge)

> POWER RANKINGS

PGA Tour
20. Brian Harman
19. Tony Finau
18. Jordan Spieth
17. Paul Casey
16. Tiger Woods
15-1. Click here

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - JUNE 17: So Yeon Ryu of South Korea reacts after winning the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club on June 17, 2018 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

LPGA
10. Sei Young Kim
9. Jin Young Ko
8-1. Click here

Mar 15, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Justin Rose walks off of the seventh tee box during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

European Tour
10. Rory McIlroy
9. Russell Knox
8-1. Click here

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

WHEATON, IL - JULY 15: Laura Davies of England celebrates after winning the U.S. Senior Women's Open at Chicago Golf Club on July 15, 2018 in Wheaton, Illinois. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

First U.S. Senior Women’s Open a festive celebration for good of game (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

GULLANE, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Brandon Stone of South Africa takes his tee shot on hole eighteen during day four of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at Gullane Golf Course on July 15, 2018 in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Struggles of Scottish golf evident ahead of British Open (Tait)

> JUNIORS

Lucy Li watches her tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club, Friday, March 31, 2017 in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Players to watch in U.S. Junior Amateur, U.S. Girls’ junior (Casey)

> AMATEURS

Carter Toms/LSU

After dad’s USGA victory, Carter Toms chases his own in U.S. Amateur (Romine)

> GOLF LIFE

Arnold Palmer was always in style. (AP Photo)

Yarn work – Authors share stories from the game’s greats (Kaufmann)

Blood pudding and Bloody Marys form the perfect British Open recipe (Kaufmann)

> EQUIPMENT

Patrick Reed discovers a passion for hickory golf (Shackelford)

> MEDIA

WHEATON, IL - JULY 15: Laura Davies of England plays a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Women's Open at Chicago Golf Club on July 15, 2018 in Wheaton, Illinois. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

New championship could have benefited from a new approach (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THE 19TH HOLE

Steven Bowditch (USAToday Sports Images)

Embattled Steven Bowditch shows decency despite struggles (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

CARNOUSTIE, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 01: A close-up of the claret jug trophy in front of the clubhouse prior to The Open Championship press conference held at Carnoustie Golf Club on May 1, 2007 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Carnoustie time. (Lusk)

> IMAGE CREDITS

(Cover: Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports; The Forecaddie: Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports; By The Numbers: Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports; Around The Tours: Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports (Kim) . ;  Petersen/Getty Images (Davies), Andrew Reddington/Getty Images (Stone); Power Rankings: Ryan Thomas/PGA Tour (Thomas & Johnson); Stacy Revere/Getty Images (Ryu); Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports (Rose); LPGA Perspective: Christian Petersen/Getty Images; Euro Perspective: Harry How/Getty Images; Juniors: Chris Carlson/Associated Press; Amateurs: LSU; Golf Life: Associated Press; Amateur: Golfweek File: Brain Game: Dave Martin/Associated Press; Media: Christian Petersen/Getty Images; The 19th Hole: USAToday Sports Images; Above: Andrew Reddington/Getty Images)

> LAST TIME

CLOSING TIME

 

MORE:  Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters

, , , , , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home