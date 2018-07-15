LPGA power rankings: July 16-22

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of July 16-22, 2018:

10. Sei Young Kim

Bit of a down week after the victory, carding three doubles in a share of 53rd.

9. Jin Young Ko

Enjoying an all-around solid season. Coming off four consecutive top-15 finishes.

8. Jessica Korda

Only 12 starts on the season. Taking a conservative approach after major surgery in the offseason.

7. Moriya Jutanugarn

Will be coming off a needed break. Trails only her sister in birdies and putting.

6. Lexi Thompson

Never hit more than seven fairways in T-38 showing at the Marathon Classic.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Victory and a T-2 in last three starts. Feeling strong again over the putter.

4. Brooke Henderson

Third-place finish in Toledo. Ranks second greens in regulation.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Doesn’t lead the tour in a single statistical category, yet she’s No. 2 in POY race.

2. Inbee Park

Hopefully mentally rested after shocking home burglary. Wouldn’t be surprised to see her still pick off a major.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Rare week off. Heads now to links golf, which isn’t exactly her favorite. Gwk