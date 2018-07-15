Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

LPGA power rankings: July 16-22

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - JUNE 17: So Yeon Ryu of South Korea reacts after winning the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club on June 17, 2018 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

LPGA power rankings: July 16-22

Digital Edition

LPGA power rankings: July 16-22

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of July 16-22, 2018:

10. Sei Young Kim

Bit of a down week after the victory, carding three doubles in a share of 53rd.

9. Jin Young Ko

Enjoying an all-around solid season. Coming off four consecutive top-15 finishes.

8. Jessica Korda

Only 12 starts on the season. Taking a conservative approach after major surgery in the offseason.

7. Moriya Jutanugarn

Will be coming off a needed break. Trails only her sister in birdies and putting.

6. Lexi Thompson

Never hit more than seven fairways in T-38 showing at the Marathon Classic.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Victory and a T-2 in last three starts. Feeling strong again over the putter.

4. Brooke Henderson

Third-place finish in Toledo. Ranks second greens in regulation.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Doesn’t lead the tour in a single statistical category, yet she’s No. 2 in POY race.

2. Inbee Park

Hopefully mentally rested after shocking home burglary. Wouldn’t be surprised to see her still pick off a major.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Rare week off. Heads now to links golf, which isn’t exactly her favorite. Gwk

, , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home