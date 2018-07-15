LPGA power rankings: July 16-22

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of July 16-22, 2018:
10. Sei Young Kim
Bit of a down week after the victory, carding three doubles in a share of 53rd.
9. Jin Young Ko
Enjoying an all-around solid season. Coming off four consecutive top-15 finishes.
8. Jessica Korda
Only 12 starts on the season. Taking a conservative approach after major surgery in the offseason.
7. Moriya Jutanugarn
Will be coming off a needed break. Trails only her sister in birdies and putting.
6. Lexi Thompson
Never hit more than seven fairways in T-38 showing at the Marathon Classic.
5. So Yeon Ryu
Victory and a T-2 in last three starts. Feeling strong again over the putter.
4. Brooke Henderson
Third-place finish in Toledo. Ranks second greens in regulation.
3. Sung Hyun Park
Doesn’t lead the tour in a single statistical category, yet she’s No. 2 in POY race.
2. Inbee Park
Hopefully mentally rested after shocking home burglary. Wouldn’t be surprised to see her still pick off a major.
1. Ariya Jutanugarn
Rare week off. Heads now to links golf, which isn’t exactly her favorite. Gwk
