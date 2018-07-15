PGA Tour power rankings: July 16-22

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of July 16-22, 2018:

20. Brian Harman

Eight top-10 finishes this season and he’s finished T-44 or better in four of his last five majors.

19. Tony Finau

Has proven comfortable at the British Open with top-30s in both starts. He’s also finished top 10 in the first two majors of 2018.

18. Jordan Spieth

Comes into title defense at Carnoustie without a top 20 since the Masters. Then again, he almost won at Augusta.

17. Paul Casey

His rough finish at Travelers shouldn’t overshadow eight top-20s in his last nine worldwide starts.

16. Tiger Woods

Carnoustie appears to be baked-out already, which recalls that Woods won at Hoylake in 2006 in similar conditions.

15. Webb Simpson

His Players win still impresses, but Simpson hasn’t finished in the top 35 at an Open since a T-16 debut in 2011.

14. Tommy Fleetwood

The U.S. Open runner-up enters the British Open on less-than-pristine form with a missed cut and T-59 in his last two starts.

13. Henrik Stenson

His withdrawal from the Scottish Open due to elbow problems looms, but if he does play Carnoustie he’ll do so with top-6s in four of his last seven starts.

12. Bryson DeChambeau

Another man with a WD, his shoulder stopping him at John Deere, but he enters Carnoustie on strong form if he can play.

11. Rickie Fowler

He fashioned a T-6 at the Scottish Open and has six consecutive top-25s in majors.

10. Phil Mickelson

His sole British Open win was five years ago, and Lefty has regressed of late with a MC, T-65, T-48 slate.

9. Rory McIlroy

He’s had spurts this season and boasts four top-5s at the Open since 2010.

8. Jon Rahm

Looking for his first major title at Carnoustie, and enters with three top-5s in his last four starts.

7. Patrick Reed

His Scottish Open was an up-and-down T-23, and Reed has lost to just three players combined in the first two majors of 2018.

6. Brooks Koepka

The back-to-back U.S. Open champ finished top 20 at Travelers and already has two top-10 showings at the British Open.

5. Jason Day

The Aussie has yet to miss a cut at the Open, with a best finish of T-4.

4. Bubba Watson

He’s yet to have a top 20 at the Open, but he recently won at Travelers.

3. Justin Rose

His T-9 at the Scottish Open was his fourth consecutive top 10 worldwide.

2. Justin Thomas

Impressed with a T-8 at the French Open, rested up and now seeks much better than his T-53, MC record at the Open.

1. Dustin Johnson

The World No. 1 has a win and a third in his last two starts, hasn’t placed worse than T-17 since March and already owns three top 10s at the Open. Gwk