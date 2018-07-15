Ian Poulter defends self after Scottish Open volunteer claims verbal abuse

Ian Poulter is certainly one of the more blunt professional golfers out there, and he’s not going to sit back and take an attack on his character.

A Scottish Open volunteer posted Saturday on Twitter a link to a blog post of his in which he called out Poulter. The post included attached text of a letter he sent to the tournament director complaining about Poulter’s behavior at the event.

Ian Poulter is an arsehole https://t.co/jz6g58MPWA — Quintin Jardine (@QuintinJardine) July 14, 2018

You can read what the volunteer, named Quintin Jardine, said here. But the nuts and bolts is that Jardine claims the Englishman had expletives flying upon arrival to a hooked tee shot into the base of a bush and then aggressively came after him verbally.

Jardine claims Poulter specifically criticized the volunteer’s inclination to not go into the bush out of fear of stepping on the ball. Per Jardine, Poulter aggressively informed him multiple times that he should have gone in there, as the volunteer stepping on the ball would mean a free drop for the Englishman.

Jardine added: “Industrial language doesn’t bother me, but truculent aggression does.”

Obviously, none of this paints Poulter in a positive light. But the Englishman also used Twitter to respond, defending himself and disputing the tone of Jardine’s account:

Disappointing. Clearly misunderstood my explanation. pic.twitter.com/YcKHMPf2v7 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) July 15, 2018

It’s a simple he-said, he-said situation at this point.

According to his blog bio, Jardine is the author of a series of detective novels.

Poulter, 42, has won 12 times on the European Tour and certainly knows what it’s like to be on the receiving end of verbal abuse. He complained last month at the U.S. Open about getting it from rowdy fans. Per the Englishman’s apology, Poulter claims he may have verbally abused volunteers in the past at times but those days are behind him.

This is an interesting back-and-forth and clearly there was a misunderstanding somewhere. Anything more than that, we can’t say for sure.