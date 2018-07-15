What Michael Kim said after winning John Deere Classic

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Michael Kim was simply dominant at the John Deere Classic, winning the event by eight shots for his first PGA Tour title.

It was a week in which he entered 161st in the FedEx Cup standings and then went 27 under. Wow.

Here’s the best of what he had to say after his maiden victory:

On what this first win means:

“It’s been a tough, tough first half of the year, but to be able to finish out in style like this means a lot.”

On how he thought the day would unfold:

“I probably ran through a million different scenarios of how this day was going to pan out, starting from birdieing right out the gate to losing the five-stroke lead after four or five holes. It wasn’t all confidence, with the season that I’ve had, I think it’d be weird if I felt 100 percent confident that I was going to come out with a trophy this week.”

On how his game turned around this week:

“Even the last couple weeks, I felt like the game was there, it’s getting there, it’s getting there. I just felt like I needed just a couple good starts of the rounds and a couple good swings and felt like it was going to switch. Just got off to a great start on Thursday and kept it going on Sunday.”

On his family surprising him by showing up Sunday:

“I’m not superstitious on a lot of things, but if they’d asked me I probably would’ve said, ‘Don’t come.’ (laughs) That just sounds like a terrible idea from a superstition standpoint. I didn’t see them until 18 green, just kind of saw them on the big board and I was just super surprised obviously. … Just super happy that they’re here and I think they’re going to go to Carnoustie with me too.”

