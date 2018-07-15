What Michael Kim said after winning John Deere Classic

Michael Kim was simply dominant at the John Deere Classic, winning the event by eight shots for his first PGA Tour title.

It was a week in which he entered 161st in the FedEx Cup standings and then went 27 under. Wow.

Here’s the best of what he had to say after his maiden victory:

On what this first win means:

“It’s been a tough, tough first half of the year, but to be able to finish out in style like this means a lot.”

On how he thought the day would unfold:

“I probably ran through a million different scenarios of how this day was going to pan out, starting from birdieing right out the gate to losing the five-stroke lead after four or five holes. It wasn’t all confidence, with the season that I’ve had, I think it’d be weird if I felt 100 percent confident that I was going to come out with a trophy this week.”

On how his game turned around this week:

“Even the last couple weeks, I felt like the game was there, it’s getting there, it’s getting there. I just felt like I needed just a couple good starts of the rounds and a couple good swings and felt like it was going to switch. Just got off to a great start on Thursday and kept it going on Sunday.”

On his family surprising him by showing up Sunday:

“I’m not superstitious on a lot of things, but if they’d asked me I probably would’ve said, ‘Don’t come.’ (laughs) That just sounds like a terrible idea from a superstition standpoint. I didn’t see them until 18 green, just kind of saw them on the big board and I was just super surprised obviously. … Just super happy that they’re here and I think they’re going to go to Carnoustie with me too.”