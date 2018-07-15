Michael Kim romps to 1st win with 8-shot triumph at John Deere Classic

Here is a recap of Sunday at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.:

WINNER: There was no stopping Michael Kim in Illinois.

The 25-year-old began the day with a five-shot lead and stomped out any drama early Sunday, birdieing his first three holes to open a seven-shot lead. His margin would never drop below that again and would get as high as nine.

In the end, it was a closing 5-under 66, 27-under 257 total and an eight-shot victory for Kim. This is his first PGA Tour win and earns him a spot into next week’s Open Championship.

That winning total sets a new scoring record at the John Deere Classic, breaking Steve Stricker’s previous low total of 26-under 258 in his 2010 win. Kim’s eight-shot win also ties Dustin Johnson and Francesco Molinari for the largest margin of victory on the PGA Tour this season.

The 257 total only comes up four short of the PGA Tour 72-hole tournament record of 253 set by Justin Thomas at last year’s Sony Open.

So yeah, it was a good week for Kim.

He took control from the second round on, as he opened 63-64 for a three-shot lead. A second straight 64 (on his 25th birthday) only increased his lead. Then the closing 66.

Kim won the Haskins Award in 2013 and was low amateur that summer in a T-17 finish at the U.S. Open. He started his pro career on the Web.com Tour and earned his PGA Tour card after a strong 2015 season on Web.

He’s kept his PGA Tour card since but entered this week 161st in FedEx Cup points and having missed five of his last six cuts. This win, though, rockets him to a projected 56th in those standings.

Bryson DeChambeau added to the growing list of formidable young guns when he won here last year. It might be the same with Kim’s triumph this week.

JUST MISSED: Nobody came anywhere close to Kim on Sunday. One of those in a tie for second can relate. Francesco Molinari won by eight in his last start at the Quicken Loans National and follows with a T-2 at John Deere. He finishes there alongside Bronson Burgoon, Joel Dahmen and Samuel Ryder. Harold Varner III finishes sixth at 18 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Plenty of moments from Kim, but this last birdie at No. 16 with this reaction was pretty cool…

Embracing the moment. How about this reaction?!@Mike_Kim714 leads by 8 and is loving every minute of it.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/lH16oKcVXt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 15, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Zach Johnson made the cut on the number, but the 2012 winner and overall John Deere stalwart wasn’t going to be satisfied with that. He goes 67-64 on the weekend to finish T-16 at 14 under. … 19-year-old Joaquin Niemann ties for 23rd at 13 under. … Former Illini teammates and recently turned pros Dylan Meyer and Nick Hardy both close in 66 to finish T-43 at 10 under. … Three-time John Deere winner Steve Stricker closes birdie-birdie-birdie to also finish at 10 under.