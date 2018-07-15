PGA Tour live blog: 2018 John Deere Classic, final round

The John Deere Classic concludes Sunday. Follow the action throughout the day with our live blog:
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The John Deere Classic concludes Sunday. Follow the action throughout the day with our live blog:
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
GULLANE, Scotland — Brandon Stone knows how to break out of a mini slump. Just shoot 60 at Gullane Golf Club in the final round to (…)
There is, I’m convinced, a bottomless well of desire among golfers to hear the stories of the game’s greatest players. That’s (…)
John Augenstein authored four rounds in the 60s at the Players Amateur, and that ensured he wouldn’t be caught. The Vanderbilt (…)
Years ago when I worked in New York, there was a bar on 59th Street, just off First Avenue, called the British Open. That sparked an (…)
When it comes to golf, the past couple of weeks have been hard to beat for Carter Toms. Two weeks ago, Toms had a front-row seat to his (…)
The U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior begin Monday on opposite sides of the country. The boys will take on Baltusrol Golf (…)
Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of July 16-22, 2018: PGA Tour/European Tour What: British Open (…)
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — John Daly is missing the British Open for only the fourth time since he first became eligible as a surprise (…)
GULLANE, Scotland – Brandon Stone looked like he’d lost the $7 million Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open when he sank to (…)
Ian Poulter is certainly one of the more blunt professional golfers out there, and he’s not going to sit back and take an attack on (…)
Comments