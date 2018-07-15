Players already hitting drives ridiculous distances at baked-out Carnoustie

For those hoping for a difficult Open Championship at Carnoustie, you could be in luck.

It’s only Sunday, four days before the start of the tournament, and the on-the-ground reports are about how firm the conditions are in Scotland. Incredibly firm.

There were several massive drives at Gullane in this week’s Scottish Open, including a 458-yard launch from Rickie Fowler.

For those at Carnoustie early, the driving distances are similarly ridiculous. Some samplings:

Just hit one 427 on 18 @TheOpen .. Guys would be hitting it in the burn in front of green 450+.. Carnoustie is baked out but greens are pure.. Never seen an Open this firm.. Will be an awesome week if it stays like this.. pic.twitter.com/AUXyPGF4iu — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) July 14, 2018

Just played 18 at Carnoustie. Breeze down off the left. Hit it in the burn again. This time it was the one at the green,457 yards away. The fairways are a tad fast. #TheOpen #carnoustie #EuropeanTour pic.twitter.com/Why6rzYPph — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) July 14, 2018

This is @DJohnsonPGA on the 513 yard par five 14th at Carnoustie. He hit driver-wedge to the green. Yesterday he hit a drive into the burn on 18 which is 473 yds from the tee. The course is brown, baked out and fast for @TheOpen. pic.twitter.com/O4PfmKg88l — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) July 15, 2018

Here’s USA Today’s Steve DiMeglio with some context (along with glib commentary) on why the conditions are this baked out:

Locals say it hasn't rained much for 8 weeks in Carnoustie, and it's been a bit of a heat wave. Fairways brown, tad on the concrete side. @BobHarig could hit a full 9-iron off par-4 1st and it would go 100 yards, nearly twice his normal distance with that club #OpenChampionship — Steve DiMeglio (@Steve_DiMeglio) July 15, 2018

Yes, those distances are ridiculous, cool and shorten the course.

But pros pick apart soft, longer courses every day of the week over firm layouts where the ball wildly runs out. It’s really tough to get the ball to stop on firm greens even with shorter clubs, and long drives running out only up the chances of the ball rolling into trouble.

Whatever happens, we shouldn’t be short on entertainment at Carnoustie.