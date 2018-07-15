Players already hitting drives ridiculous distances at baked-out Carnoustie

For those hoping for a difficult Open Championship at Carnoustie, you could be in luck.
It’s only Sunday, four days before the start of the tournament, and the on-the-ground reports are about how firm the conditions are in Scotland. Incredibly firm.
There were several massive drives at Gullane in this week’s Scottish Open, including a 458-yard launch from Rickie Fowler.
For those at Carnoustie early, the driving distances are similarly ridiculous. Some samplings:
Here’s USA Today’s Steve DiMeglio with some context (along with glib commentary) on why the conditions are this baked out:
Yes, those distances are ridiculous, cool and shorten the course.
But pros pick apart soft, longer courses every day of the week over firm layouts where the ball wildly runs out. It’s really tough to get the ball to stop on firm greens even with shorter clubs, and long drives running out only up the chances of the ball rolling into trouble.
Whatever happens, we shouldn’t be short on entertainment at Carnoustie.
