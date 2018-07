Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of July 16-22, 2018:

PGA Tour/European Tour

What: British Open

When: July 19-22

Where: Carnoustie Golf Club, Angus, Scotland

PGA Tour

What: Barbasol Championship

When: July 19-22

Where: Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

Web.com Tour

What: Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers

When: July 19-22

Where: The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.